The Indiana Pacers have been rolling of late, pushing their lead for the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference to two games over the Milwaukee Bucks. A large part of Indiana's resurgence has been the play of point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has shaken off a slow start to the year and is starting to look more and more like the 2023-24 All-Star version of himself.

During Monday evening's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Haliburton recorded 24 points and 11 assists, which was his eleventh point/assist double double in a row, per StatMuse on X, formerly Twitter. 11 is the longest such streak in the NBA this season.

On Monday, the Timberwolves' usually vaunted defensive attack had no answers for Haliburton or any of his teammates as the Pacers cruised to a 119-103 victory to push their record to 42-19.

A dangerous Pacers squad

Coming into this season, the Pacers were viewed by many as an afterthought in the Eastern Conference after backdooring their way into a Conference Finals sweep a year ago at the hands of the eventual champion Boston Celtics.

Those views appeared to be legitimized when Indiana stumbled out of the gate this year, finding themselves below the playoff line in the East for a sizable chunk of the season before finally starting to put things together.

A large part of the reason for those struggles was the play of Haliburton, who at times continued his bizarre trend of being completely passive on offense and not taking full advantage of his unique skillset.

However, as was the case during last year's playoff series vs the New York Knicks, Haliburton appears to have put those concerns behind him now, launching threes off the dribble as he was during the 2023-24 season and putting relentless pressure on opposing defenses, orchestrating an efficient Pacers offensive attack in the process.

Whether that will be enough to allow the Pacers to compete with teams like the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference remains to be seen. However, no one wants to see this Indiana team when Haliburton is firing on all cylinders.