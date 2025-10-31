The Indiana Pacers' 2025-2026 season is off to a rough start. Not only are the defending Eastern Conference champions 0-4, but the injury bug has already hit the team hard. Shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin is week-to-week with a toe injury. Point guard Andrew Nembhard has missed three of the first four games with a shoulder injury.

Now, Obi Toppin, who missed the last game with a foot injury, has been diagnosed with a partial stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle revealed that Toppin is headed for surgery to place a screw in his foot, per Pacers beat writer Dustin Dopirak.

The veteran coach also let the media know that there was no point in asking about his status until at least February 1st. That is an ominous sign for Indiana and Toppin's potential of returning this season. All while the team falls further and further behind in the standings.

Granted, the Pacers did not have the biggest of expectations entering the season. That is because of the awful injury All-Star Tyrese Haliburton suffered in last season's NBA Finals.

Without the team's field general, not many expected Indiana to contend in the Eastern Conference.

Nevertheless, he was expected to take on a large role for the Pacers. Toppin signed a four-year, $60 million extension to remain in Indiana. The first two years with the Pacers had been the best of his career. But through the first three games this year, his game appeared to be taken to the next level.

The college standout dunker averaged over 14 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, with a steal per game. Obviously, it is a small sample size. But given the sudden lack of depth, he very likely was going to continue being one of the primary scorers.

Instead, the Pacers are forced to go away from playing small ball and use a more traditional lineup. In today's NBA, it is tough to win that way.