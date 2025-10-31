While the Indiana Pacers have looked scary since the Oklahoma City Thunder loss in the regular season opener, it won't stop Pascal Siakam from hilariously recreating a movie scene for Halloween. Despite the Pacers dealing with injuries on the court, the bond within the team is strong off the court as Johnny Furphy joined Siakam in the scene.

The scene they recreated was from the 2001 film “Training Day,” starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, which Siakam and Furphy played, respectively. It was the scene from the popular movie where Washington and Hawke's characters speak about matters in a diner.

Pascal Siakam and Johnny Furphy recreate the iconic diner scene from 'Training Day' for Halloween 🔥🎃 (via @pskills43) pic.twitter.com/fzx8DeRVuS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2025

It has no doubt been a frustrating start to the season for Indiana, which made the NBA Finals last season and lost to the Thunder. Though the team is dealing with injuries, there is no doubt that fans didn't expect the Pacers to be winless through four games when the regular season started.

As expected, especially without star Tyrese Haliburton, Siakam leads the team with 26.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. As for Furphy, he has not seen the floor that much to start the year, only appearing in one game after playing in 50 the season prior.

At any rate, Indiana has a chance to snap the skid and beat the Atlanta Hawks in what is an NBA Cup Group Stage game, as the in-season tournament could be seen as a semi-fresh start for the team, to get back to their winning ways.