After Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard exchanged words during Game 1, it was more of the same in Game 2. The Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks rivalry continues to heat up, and with probable cause.

The Pacers defeated the Bucks last season after missing Giannis Antetokounmpo for that playoff series. Not to mention, Haliburton has become more and more of a trash-talker this past season.

Following Indiana's 123-115 win and a 2-0 series lead, Haliburton addressed the ongoing feud with Lillard.

“We don't have to sit here and act like it's any secret,” Haliburton said via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “We don't like them, they don't like us, and that's just what it is.

“And I think they live for this, we live for this, so I could [not] care less. I'm out here just trying to help my team win a game.”

Haliburton helped his team win the game, and then some. He posted a 21-point and 12-assist double-double in the win. Not to mention, all five Indiana starters scored double figures, something that Milwaukee didn't accomplish.

However, Antetokounmpo still dominated, posting a 34-point and 18-rebound double-double himself.

Either way, the Pacers lead 2-0 and have the momentum heading to Milwaukee.

Tyrese Haliburton fuels Pacers' grit vs Bucks

On the surface, Haliburton doesn't seem like a guy who will talk a lot. He's often smiling and joking around. His jovial personality isn't hidden. He plays the game with a ton of joy.

Simultaneously, he's not afraid to talk the talk. Haliburton has made the All-Star game twice in his career. Furthermore, he led the NBA in assists last season with 10.8.

However, Lillard isn't exactly the best guy to talk trash with. He's had a history of making people pay after they've talked trash with him.

Also, Antetokounmpo talked about the Bucks playing with life or death. The series has become more intense on the other side. The trash-talking might backfire if it's not maintained.

No matter what, Haliburton will keep doing what he's doing. The infamous saying of “if it ain't broke, don't fix it” feels applicable here.

He'll continue doing what he's doing if it means that his team wins. The pettiness and mental advantage are pivotal in the NBA playoffs.

At the end of the day, the Pacers will have two more chances to try and secure a series win. Meanwhile, the Bucks will need to erase a 2-0 deficit.

There will be plenty more trash talk coming soon in the series, especially between Lillard and Haliburton.