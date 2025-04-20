The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers faced off in an intense Game 1 that showed that both teams are not fond of each other. The Pacers had control of the entire game, and late in the fourth quarter, the Bucks tried to make a comeback, but it didn't work out. Tyrese Haliburton went to the free-throw line at one point, and Damian Lillard is seen chirping at him.

After he knocks down the free throws, Lillard and Haliburton are seen going back and forth, with the Bucks guard allegedly mouthing “What are you gonna do, n—-?”

LEAKED Audio Of Damian Lillard Trash Talking Tyrese Haliburton👀: Dame: “We suck? We’re gonna see about that… and I’ll beat your a**” Siakam: “Why is he talking… hoe a** n****” Then, Haliburton told Siakam: “It’s time to get them the f*ck out of here” pic.twitter.com/y0411gPTSh — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haliburton must've responded with something that Lillard didn't like, and he said “We suck? We’re gonna see about that… and I’ll beat your a–.”

Pascal Siakam got into the back and forth, and was seen saying “Why is he talking… h– a– n—-” and Haliburton responding to him saying “It’s time to get them the f— out of here.”

This tension between the two teams goes back to the regular season last year, and they also played each other in the first round of the playoffs, where the Pacers ended up winning. The Bucks were down Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard due to injury, and the hope is that both of them can be healthy this time around if they want to win.

Pacers dominate Bucks in Game 1

The Pacers came out and handled business in Game 1, and they didn't allow the Bucks to find much momentum. The one thing that hurt the Bucks was their lack of production from the starters, with the exception of Antetokounmpo. Kyle Kuzma and Taurean Prince both had zero points, which most likely isn't going to win you a basketball game.

Meanwhile, for the Pacers, four starters scored in double digits, and Siakam led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds. Game 2 may be more interesting, as there's a chance that Lillard can return after missing time with blood clots in his right calf. Lillard has been working hard to get back on the court, and it looks like he'll be returning sooner rather than later.

That probably doesn't worry the Pacers, but Lillard is another player that you have to take into account because he's a game-changer. There's no doubt that there will be more back-and-forths between both teams in the series, and it'll be interesting to see if the Pacers go up two games or the Bucks steal one on the road.