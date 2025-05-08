Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been proving a lot of doubters wrong this postseason. He has Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid to thank for his new motivation.

The NBA revealed a poll near the end of the 2024-25 regular season that players voted regarding who the most overrated star. Among the bunch, Haliburton had the most votes for that label, believing that he is not as good as some make him out to be.

As a result, Haliburton has been playing at a higher level in the playoffs. He's created his best highlights in the 2025 NBA Playoffs for the Pacers so far, eliminating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. He and Indiana now hold a 2-0 series lead over Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Haliburton revealed how Tatum and Embiid helped him grow as a person and player during his time on the Team USA squad in the 2024 Paris Olympics in an interview with The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

“Having relationships with guys like Jayson and Joel, who are guys that I know at the top of the game, them being honest with me, that’s important. I respect their opinions more than anybody,” Haliburton said.

What lies ahead for Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

It is clear that Tyrese Haliburton is on a roll as the Pacers hope to make the East Finals for the second consecutive year.

They have overwhelmed the Cavaliers on the offensive side of the ball in the first two games. Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard have done well to start the series. However, Haliburton has been the crucial closer for Indiana, nailing the game-winning 3-pointer to win Game 2 on the road.

After two games, Haliburton is averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 assists, six rebounds, and two blocks this series. He is shooting 61.5% from the field, including 50% from beyond the arc.

The Pacers will look to take a 3-0 series lead when they host the Cavaliers in Game 3. The contest will take place on May 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.