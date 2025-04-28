Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have built up a bit of a rivalry with Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks over the past two seasons. The Pacers most notably eliminated them in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament as well as in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and it's clear that there is no love lost between these two teams, especially in the aftermath of the Giannis Antetokounmpo game ball fiasco.

And with the Pacers taking a 3-1 lead in their 2025 NBA playoff matchup, there should be much celebration on Haliburton and company's end. But there are simply some things that are bigger than basketball. In the aftermath of Lillard's serious-looking injury that many believe is a torn Achilles tendon, Haliburton said that the animosity between them is contained within the corners of the basketball court and that he wishes nothing but the best for the Bucks star moving forward.

“Before y'all ask any questions. I want to send my thoughts and prayers to Dame. What you see between us is competing. You hate to see that happen especially to a guy who's went through a lot and he's given it his all to come out here and play after the scary health issue. It's well-documented, you know, the love I have for that guy. So, hate to see that happen to anybody and wish him the best moving forward,” Haliburton said in his postgame presser, via Bucks Realm on X (formerly Twitter).

Haliburton has been quite the thorn in the Bucks' side over the past few years, but even the most diehard Milwaukee fan can acknowledge that everything everyone has been doing is well within the healthy spirit of competition. Too bad the Bucks now won't be able to give the Pacers their all with Lillard succumbing to injury.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers on course to eliminate Bucks for second straight year

Some will want to put an asterisk on the Pacers' playoff run yet again; last year, they eliminated a Bucks team that was without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first round of the playoffs. Now, they're on track to eliminate a Bucks team that will be without Damian Lillard for the rest of the series.

But playoff teams can only compete against the team in front of them, and it's not like the Pacers wished any ill towards the Bucks before the series began. The second round is within reach for Tyrese Haliburton and company, especially with the series shifting back to Indianapolis for Game 5 of the series on Tuesday night at 6:00 PM E.T.