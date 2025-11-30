On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns will host the San Francisco 49ers in what could be a very snowy atmosphere in Northeast Ohio. While the Browns aren't necessarily competing for much other than draft positioning at this point in the season, this is still a game they'll want to win, if for no other reason than pride.

Arguably the most compelling matchup in this game is between Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett and 49ers veteran offensive lineman and future Hall of Famer Trent Williams.

Before the game, Garrett took to his Instagram story to post a hype video of himself prior to the matchup, including a video of Williams admitting that he had lost sleep this week in preparation of the matchup, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett posted this on IG ahead of today’s matchup vs. #49ers 11x Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams 🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/dA0HQNEQKl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 30, 2025

Overall, Garrett has been far and away the league's best defender this season, on pace to shatter his own sack record for a single campaign, and the fact that the Browns are still this bad despite having arguably the league's best overall player in Garrett is a true testament to their organizational incompetence.

Meanwhile, the Browns will also be trotting out rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders for his second career start on Sunday. Last week, Sanders' first start against the Las Vegas Raiders was mostly a success, as he threw for over 200 yards and the team picked up a win on the road. If Sanders can continue that progress in snowy conditions against a relatively strong 49ers defense, he could continue to solidify himself as the guy moving forward for Cleveland.

Still, the matchup between Garrett and Williams figures to garner most of the attention heading into this game.

In any case, the 49ers and Browns are set to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET from Cleveland.