While the Indiana Pacers look to bounce back from a Game 2 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, there are some aspects regarding contract statuses that could impact the team in the short term. One player that looks to be in contract extension talks with the Pacers is star Myles Turner.

As both sides look to agree this offseason, it looks as if the average annual value will be negotiated as per the latest blog post from Matt Moore on “Hardwood Paroxysm,” the asking price of $40 million per year. Moore would come up with a few predictions on what a possible deal will look like and the reasoning why a discount would come into effect.

“Jake Fischer reported that the Pacers are likely keeping Myles Turner starting at around $30 million per year,” Moore said. “I’ve heard Turner’s side is looking for $40, and he’ll have competitors on the market (like Detroit, who Fischer reported), so I’d bet that number winds up around 4/140 or 5/175. Anything less is a “We made the Finals, vibes are great” discount.”

Moore was also an insider into the machinations of a deal, as he reported about a week ago that both sides were “already close on an extension” since Indiana wants Turner to stay.

“I was really curious what the Pacers were going to do given that they couldn’t clear salary for Myles Turner’s extension at the deadline,” Moore said. “But it sounds like, regardless, he’s not going anywhere. Word is that the two sides are already close on an extension that will keep him with Indiana.”

Pacers and Myles Turner continue talking about a contract extension

While the expectation has been that the Pacers' big man in Turner is due for a big extension, this was also reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. Turner adds a few dimensions to Indiana on both sides of the ball and is seen as a foundational member of the team, with him being the “longest tenured” player of the franchise, as Charania mentioned on ESPN's “NBA Countdown” before Game 2.

“He's the longest tenured Pacer currently and Indiana wants to keep it that way, because Myles Turner is due for a massive payday in the offseason,” Charania said. “The Pacers know they cannot afford to lose him as a free agent… but in doing so, I'm told the Pacers have determined that they will be entering the luxury tax next season for the first time in 20 years.”

It remains to be seen what the extension will look like, but Turner and Indiana will focus on winning the first championship in franchise history as Game 3 is Wednesday night.