The NBA trade deadline is in less than two weeks, and once again, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is appearing in recent rumors. At this point, it should come as a surprise to nobody to see the 28-year-old big man in trade rumors because this has been the case for several years. Even so, the Pacers have not traded Turner, and they have continued to make him a focal point on their roster next to Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton.

This season, chatter surrounding Turner started with the Pacers showing a willingness to hear what teams had to say about the veteran. While Indiana was by no means shopping Turner earlier this season, the organization was hearing out interest from teams and exploring Turner's value on the open market, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Even more rumors about Turner's availability have surfaced recently, with the Pacers big man being name-dropped by The Athletic's Jovan Buha as someone who Indiana “might, kinda sneakily, be open to trading.” There is more to this than meets the eye.

Of course, the question everyone wants answers to is: “Is Myles Turner available in trade talks right now before the trade deadline?”

Perhaps the better question to answer revolves around if Turner's name has been brought up in discussions the Pacers have held with other teams, and that answer is a firm yes. Turner has drawn interest from several organizations seeking frontcourt help, as has been the case for years, and Indiana has been listening to what other organizations have to say about the two-time block champion, sources said.

This has created a lot of buzz around the league simply because Turner would instantly become one of the biggest names available before next week's trade deadline. The Pacers haven't firmly told teams that Turner isn't available, but they also haven't met legitimate interest in him with open arms either. Whether or not value truly presents itself for Turner on the trade market is what Indiana needs answers to, as moving Turner comes at a cost, both figuratively and in reality.

What could the Pacers get if they finally moved the veteran center? The trade market, as a whole, is thin right now, and there isn't a player Indiana could get in favor of Turner who would drastically change their immediate outlook. Turner fits like a glove next to Haliburton and Siakam, and his ability to stretch the floor adds value to his presence.

If the Pacers were to trade Turner, there isn't any path for them to add a better option at the center position. Not to mention, doing so leaves Indiana extremely thin in the frontcourt since Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman both suffered season-ending Achilles injuries early on. Thomas Bryant is the only other reliable big man Indiana has.

It is also worth mentioning that the Pacers are 25-20 overall and in sole possession of fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. This team has won 10 of their last 13 games, defeating the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Phoenix Suns during this span. Turner is shooting a career-high 39.3 percent from three-point range and is once again the anchor of Indiana's defense, which has improved a lot in recent weeks.

Pacers' financial obstacles facing Myles Turner

Besides the reasons the Pacers may have to keep Turner, there are questions about his long-term future because of the organization's financial situation. Haliburton and Siakam have identical contracts for the next three years past the 2024-25 season and will each make $45.5 million next season. Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, and TJ McConnell are under contract long-term, and Bennedict Mathurin will be eligible for a rookie extension after this year.

Already, the Pacers are committed to over $160 million for the 2025-26 season. Turner will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, where he will be the best center available on the open market. Despite many teams not expected to have cap space, Turner will have several suitors who will look to either free up cap space or acquire him by way of a sign-and-trade, sources said.

This is one of the main reasons behind Indiana exploring what Turner's value is right now before the trade deadline.

After all, Turner will want to be paid in free agency. If the Pacers were to give him a contract in the $30 million per year range, they would undoubtedly be an apron team. Historically, Indiana has always been a team that tends to shy away from paying the luxury tax, and they worked hard this season to remain right below the tax line. While philosophies from the brain trust could always change, expectations around the league are that the Pacers will once again seek to be financially stable.

Turner is not a player the Pacers actively want to trade over the next 10 days, but the direction of their future will be shaped by this decision. It continues to look more unlikely than likely that Indiana will actually cave and finally trade Turner after years of being pulled into trade rumors.

If anything is known, it's that the Pacers are not going to be sellers by any means, and they will continue to search the trade market for potential upgrades that can help them get back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season.