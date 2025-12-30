On Monday evening, the Chicago Bulls fell back to Earth with a blowout home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 136-101. Making matters worse for the Bulls was the fact that both Coby White and Josh Giddey were forced to exit this game due to injury, with Giddey going down with a hamstring injury at one point in the loss.

Thankfully, the initial updates on Giddey were of the positive variety.

“FWIW: Josh Giddey just walked through locker room without a limp,” reported KC Johnson of Chicago Sports Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Giddey has been a crucial piece for the Bulls this year, playing his way into All-Star candidacy and turning himself into a nightly triple double threat. Many ridiculed the Bulls when they acquired Giddey in exchange for fan favorite Alex Caruso last year in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but now, fans are starting to see what the front office's vision was when they made that move.

Meanwhile, White exited in the first quarter with a calf strain after having missed the opening chunk of the season with the same injury.

Overall, it's been a roller coaster of a season for the Bulls in 2025-26. The team stormed out of the gates to a surprising 5-0 record, before crashing back down to Earth and eventually finding themselves well below the .500 mark. However, prior to the game against the Timberwolves, the team had started to rebound a bit, including picking up two straight wins on the road against the Atlanta Hawks last week.

The Bulls now sit at 15-17 on the season, and if Giddey and White are forced to miss extended time, they could be in for a rough stretch moving forward.

The Bulls will next take the court on New Year's Eve at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.