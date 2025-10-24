The team over at Adidas Basketball has been putting together some of their most creative and viral content in recent memory in backing Minnesota Timberwolves' franchise player Anthony Edwards. With the release of his debut signature sneakers, the Adidas AE 1, the sneaker brand threw the entire marketing team at making Anthony Edwards the face of their brand. Most recently, they enlisted the help of legendary comedian and actor Katt Williams to throw some shots at the competition.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

In releasing the wildly successful Adidas AE 1, Adidas put together several creative ads to help promote the sneakers and their newest talent. Powered by the “Believe That.” slogan, the commercials have even featured actor and rapper Ice-T, reliving his role on “Law & Order: SVU” following Edwards' viral poster dunk over Chet Holmgren.

Now, Adidas returns with one of the greatest comedians alive today throwing shots at the competition once again. This time, however, Anthony Edwards and Adidas are coming after the NBA's reigning MVP.

Katt Williams rants about Anthony Edwards (NSFW)

Katt Williams stars in the latest Adidas AE 2 campaign. Taking a jabs at a competitor 👀 🎥: @adidasHoops pic.twitter.com/zw4GF6oZ6u — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) October 24, 2025

Article Continues Below



The spot begins with Katt Williams speaking directly to all the haters, a common theme in the Adidas AE commercials we've seen. He goes on, “Y'all done f–ked up. I mean you saw what happened last season, right? [Edwards] led the league in threes, as a dunker.”

“Now I know what you're all going to say – there's a certain two-guard not named Anthony Edwards who's all the rage right now. I can't deny it, he's doing his thing. But he's lucky his game is smooth as his little poems because them shoes, no thank you. The game left that brand behind for a reason. What else are we bringing back, cigarettes in the locker room?”

Of course, the two-guard in question is Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the “shoes” referred to are SGA's latest SHAI 001 debut sneakers from Converse. Notably, Converse was the NBA's footwear sponsor during the days of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird before brands like Adidas and Nike took over.

Nevertheless, both Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are tremendous competitors on the court, but it's fun to see their rivalry transcend basketball and enter the sneaker space. As of now, we have to give the upper-hand to Anthony Edwards and Adidas, but it'll be interesting to see what marketing strategies Converse will begin implementing behind SGA.