The Oklahoma City Thunder completed their ultimate goal by bringing their franchise its first NBA Championship. Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also made history by becoming just the fourth player ever to win Regular Season MVP, Finals MVP, and the scoring title in the same season. Almost immediately after the final buzzer sounded, SGA was ready for the moment with a “Trophy Gold” pair of his signature Converse SHAI 001 ready in-hand.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went into the halftime break with a one-point deficit, but after Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton went down with an early injury, it was only a matter of time before the home Oklahoma City crowd would make its presence felt. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with 29 points, five rebounds, and 12 assists while adding two key blocks on the defensive end.

He was undoubtedly the best player in the NBA all season and it his accolades came at an opportune time, the same year his signature Converse SHAI 001 sneaker debuted. Converse was quick to put together a championship spot for their star athlete shortly after the Game 7 win.

Converse SHAI 001 “Trophy Gold”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has kept a common theme in dedicating his SHAI 001 colorways to members of his family. The “Charm Black” pair is after his mother, the “Ares Grey” after his son, the “Hail Clay” after his wife, and the “Masi Blue” after his brother.

This pair, however, is rightfully reserved for SGA himself and the feat he was able to accomplish during this season. The Converse SHAI 001 is shown in an all-gold colorway to resemble the shine of the Larry O'Brien trophy. Another milestone in Gilgeous-Alexander's life is enshrined in his signature sneakers for a moment he'll always carry with him.

While there's no word on a public release for the “Trophy Gold” colorway, the debut color palette of the Converse SHAI 001 is expected to arrive sometime during the fall season of 2025.