The Los Angeles Lakers recently absorbed a staggering 111-89 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics, a loss that highlighted both emotional and tactical vulnerabilities. While the matchup remained competitive through three quarters, Boston took total control in the final frame, fueled by Jaylen Brown’s 32-point performance. The frustration in Los Angeles reached a boiling point as coach JJ Redick and players Austin Reaves and Marcus Smart were all assessed technical fouls for disputing officiating.

Redick was particularly vocal about a missed goaltending call involving Celtics center Neemias Queta, who reportedly reached through the rim to block a LeBron James layup. Even Luka Doncic, who struggled to 25 points, noted with a smirk that the officiating was clearly problematic if even he wasn't the one being penalized most.

This loss to a premier rival has brought a troubling trend to the forefront for the 34-22 Lakers. According to Jovan Buha on X, the Lakers have really struggled against teams with a .600 win % or better (the top 10 teams record-wise).

They’re 4-11 against them, with three of their wins coming in the first two weeks of the season (MIN twice and SAS once). 10 of the 11 losses have been by double digits.

Article Continues Below

This lack of competitiveness against the league's elite raises significant questions about their ceiling as a championship contender, as they appear to be losing the “punch” necessary to trade blows with top-tier talent.

Amidst the on-court struggles, the evening served as a moment of reflection for LeBron James, who watched the team unveil a statue for legendary coach Pat Riley. James expressed his “utmost respect” for Riley, whom he worked under during their time with the Miami Heat.

While acknowledging the “Showtime” architect's immense impact on the game as both a coach and executive, James noted that while it is human nature to wonder “what could have been” regarding their past together, he remains focused on the present.

As the Lakers move forward, they must find a way to translate that respect into results against top-tier opponents if they hope to secure another banner.