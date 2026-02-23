Former Fisk University gymnast Morgan Price has made history once again. The former HBCU gymnast now competes at the University of Arkansas and became the first Gymback to score a perfect 10 on vault. Her achievement is significant, as in February 2025 she became the first HBCU gymnast to score a perfect 10, that time on uneven bars.

Price spoke about her historic achievement in a video captured by Arkansas athletics.

“It means everything to me. I've been working so hard in the gym to perfect that vault, so to be able to do it for the Gymbacks today was super amazing. My round off was really good. My entry onto the table was good. As soon as I blocked off the table, it felt really good in the air. And then when I landed, I absorbed as good as I could and then boom, it was there.”

Price added, “You know, I hoped it was a 10. I literally have been trying to perfect that specific ball on the landing. So I was just like, I hope they give me a 10. And they did. So I was super happy. It's really a loss of words, like, I don't know what to say. It is just I know that all the hard work is paying off. So if I just continue to do it results will show.”

Price sent shockwaves through the HBCU sports world when she announced that she was leaving Fisk University to enter the transfer portal last Spring. She then announced she was signing with Arkansas, a move that reunited her with her sister Frankie Price who was already a member of the team.

Along with her perfect 10 score last February, Price had a historic career at Fisk University. Price became the first gymnast from an HBCU to win the 2024 USA Collegiate National Title in West Chester, Pennsylvania, last season. During the 2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics National Invitational Championships in Shreveport, Louisiana, she won first place in all four individual events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise. She also won the all-around national championship title at the event.

Even olympian and UCLA gymnast Jordan Price showed Price love in an interview with Kyle T. Moseley of Black Sports Insiders in December 2024.

“Just seeing what she did going viral for all the things…records and all the stuff that she was doing last season. Amazing. Like, she's honestly, she's a talented, gifted athlete, and I can't wait to see what Fisk has [in store] for 2025.”

The Gymbacks are back in action on March 1st, facing Missouri at 1 PM EST. The meet will be broadcast on SEC Network+.