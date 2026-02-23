The historic rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics took center stage at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, ending in a disappointing 111-89 blowout loss for the home team. While the game remained competitive through three quarters, Boston pulled away in the final frame, with Jaylen Brown delivering a 32-point masterclass. The Lakers' frustrations boiled over as the team was whistled for three technical fouls, with Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart, and coach JJ Redick penalized for arguing officiating decisions. Even Luka Doncic, who finished with a modest 25 points, joked about the situation after the game, noting that if he was not the one getting the technicals, the officiating must have been truly questionable.

The tension centered on a few specific non-calls that left the Lakers coaching staff searching for answers. According to a post by Oh No He Didn't on X, JJ Redick addressed the three technical fouls by highlighting a missed goaltending call on a LeBron James layup.

Redick noted that Celtics center Neemias Queta used a “sneaky” strategy that left him stunned. ”They missed a blatant LeBron layup that was goaltended off the backboard, and Queta stuck his entire, I can't jump that high, so he stuck his entire hand through the rim,” Redick said.

The coach said he would seek clarification on the legality of the move, jokingly adding that “honestly, that's a great way to defend floaters.” A separate video surfaced showing Redick even attempting to mimic the reach by grabbing the rim himself to emphasize the point.

Despite the officiating drama, LeBron James offered high praise for Jaylen Brown's ability to keep the Celtics afloat during Jayson Tatum's absence. James acknowledged that Brown is playing with a chip on his shoulder after the Boston roster was revamped in the offseason.

While James alluded to past friction, specifically Brown’s viral Summer League comments regarding Bronny James, he maintained that their relationship has remained civil and respectful.

For the 34-22 Lakers, the focus now shifts to controlling their emotions and finding more offensive consistency as they look to move past this bitter loss in the rivalry.