The UFC's spring schedule just got a whole lot more interesting. Renato Moicano and Chris Duncan have been officially booked to clash in the main event of UFC Vegas 115, set for April 4 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The lightweight matchup is one of the more intriguing bookings the promotion has made in recent months, pitting one of the division's most seasoned veterans against a rising prospect hungry to make his mark at the highest level.

Moicano, the Brazilian veteran who has been a fixture in the lightweight top 15 for years, enters this fight as the clear favorite on paper. The 33-year-old has proven time and again that he belongs among the elite of the 155-pound division, showcasing sharp grappling, dangerous submissions, and a fight IQ that few in his weight class can match. After several high-profile performances in recent years, Moicano will be looking to reassert himself as a legitimate title contender and remind the lightweight division why he remains a dangerous man on any given night.

Standing across from him will be Chris Duncan, a fighter who has been quietly building momentum inside the Octagon. Duncan is the kind of opponent that stylistically could give Moicano some problems, aggressive, physical, and with a relentless pressure game that tends to disrupt rhythm-based fighters. For Duncan, a win over a veteran like Moicano wouldn't just be a career-defining result — it would instantly catapult him into the upper echelons of the lightweight rankings.

UFC Vegas 115 is set to air on Paramount+, giving the card a solid platform to reach a wide audience. As more bouts get added to the card in the coming weeks, this event has every chance to shape up into one of the stronger Fight Night cards of 2026.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Vegas 115