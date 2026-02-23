Southern University is one step closer to completing its long-anticipated STEM Complex after the final structural beam was placed atop the new $68 million facility, marking a significant milestone in the project’s construction. The ceremonial “topping out” signifies that the building’s structural framework is now complete and moves the Baton Rouge HBCU closer to delivering a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.

Through the Louisiana Capital Outlay Act, the complex is fully funded, reflecting a substantial state investment in higher education infrastructure. University leaders say the project will “expand opportunity and innovation for current and future students,” positioning the institution to meet the growing demand for STEM professionals. To commemorate the milestone, Southern University and A&M College hosted a topping-out ceremony, where administrators shared construction updates and outlined plans for the building’s academic and research use. A detailed project overview was also released, highlighting the scope and impact of the new facility.

The complex will add 21 laboratories and 16 classrooms to campus, supporting programs in physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics. Designed with modern instructional standards in mind, the classrooms will accommodate evolving lab-based curricula and technology-enhanced learning formats. The building will also feature collaborative common areas for student engagement, along with dedicated spaces for faculty, staff, and administrators to support daily operations and research initiatives.

University officials say the investment strengthens Southern’s role as a key contributor to STEM education both regionally and nationally. Historically Black colleges and universities continue to play an outsized role in producing Black graduates in STEM disciplines, and the new complex is expected to further expand that impact by enhancing research capacity, student retention, and experiential learning opportunities.

The STEM Complex is projected for completion in 2027, allowing time for final equipment installations, faculty planning, and academic programming to ensure the facility opens at full capacity.