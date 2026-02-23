Big boards have shifted constantly throughout the entire NFL pre-Draft process. Heading into the 2025 college season, mock drafts looked a lot different than they do now, as some previously unheralded players broke onto the scene as elite prospects, while other players who were once viewed as first-round candidates decided to return to school for another season. Big boards are set to change even more after the NFL Scouting Combine.

The best prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft will be gathered together and put through a number of physical and mental tests, which can drastically alter where a player will be drafted. The Scouting Combine offers prospects a great chance to boost their draft stock, but poor performances can result in the opposite effect, too.

There were 319 prospects who were invited this year, so who will be participating in the Scouting Combine, and what events will scouts be watching in order to make potentially franchise-altering decisions come draft day?

Scouting Combine schedule

Defensive line, linebackers, placekickers

Wednesday, Feb. 25: Media availability session

Thursday, Feb. 26: Measurements, on-field workout

Friday, Feb. 27: Bench press, departure

Defensive backs, tight ends

Thursday, Feb. 26: Media availability session

Friday, Feb. 27: Measurements, on-field workout

Saturday, Feb. 28: Bench press, departure

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Friday, Feb. 27: Media availability session

Saturday, Feb. 28: Measurements, on-field workout

Sunday, March 1: Bench press, departure

Offensive line

Saturday, Feb. 28: Media availability session

Sunday, March 1: Measurements, on-field workout

Monday, March 2: Bench press, departure

Scouting Combine events

Note: Scouting combine records are from usatoday

40-yard dash

The 40-yard dash is arguably the most cut-and-dry Scouting Combine event. Prospects simply run 40 yards at full speed to measure their acceleration and maximum speed. Xavier Worthy is the all-time record holder with a 4.21 40 time.

10-yard split

Like the 40-yard dash, the 10-yard split is a sprint that starts at a standstill. Instead of 40 yards, which is a distance not often run in the NFL except by skill position players on big plays, prospects only run 10 yards in this drill. That is more representative of the short-area burst often needed in the NFL on a play-to-play basis.

Vertical jump

The vertical jump displays an athlete's leaping ability, which, in turn, can point to their explosiveness. Participants of this event jump off two feet straight up to reach as high as they can. The leap is adjusted for their height/wingspan. The highest vertical jump ever was done by Gerald Sensabaugh, who jumped 46 inches in 2015.

Broad jump

Rather than a vertical leap, the broad jump is a horizontal leap in which players jump as far forward as they can. The broad jump record is 147 inches, as accomplished by Byron Jones.

Three-cone drill

Don't let the name of this drill confuse you. The three-cone drill actually uses four cones. This is a change-of-direction drill that showcases whether a prospect can maintain speed while rotating his hips. Jordan Thomas holds the three-cone drill record of 6.28 seconds.

20-yard shuttle

The 20-yard shuttle tests for lateral acceleration and burst speed, as players start in a three-point stance before running five yards to one side. They then touch the line and sprint 10 yards back to the other side. Again, they will touch the line and then sprint back five yards once more. Kevin Kasper's 3.73 time in this drill is the best in Combine history.

Bench press (225 pounds)

The strength of prospects will be tested in the bench press event, where players will try to get as many repetitions at 225 pounds as possible. Justin Ernest completed 51 reps for the all-time record in 1999.

Additional events/measurements

In addition to the aforementioned testing events, players' official measurables are also tested. For example, hand size, weight, and height are all calculated. There are also position-specific drills, team interviews, drug screenings, and the Wonderlic Test. Some players will also perform in the 60-yard shuttle.

Notable participants

Quarterbacks:

Drew Allar, Penn State

Carson Beck, Miami

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Ty Simpson, Alabama

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Running backs:

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Receivers:

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Denzel Boston, Washington

Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Germie Bernard, Alabama

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Tight ends:

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Joe Royer, Cincinnati

Dallen Bentley, Utah

Max Klare, Ohio State

Offensive Lineman:

Caleb Lomu, Utah

Spencer Fano, Utah

Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Connor Lew, Auburn

Defensive lineman:

Peter Woods, Clemson

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

David Bailey, Texas Tech

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

T.J. Parker, Clemson

Zion Young, Missouri

Linebackers:

Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

CJ Allen, Georgia

Defensive backs: