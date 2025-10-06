Kawhi Leonard is one of the best superstars in the NBA today. It wasn't long ago when the Los Angeles Clippers rejoiced when they successfully lured him from the Toronto Raptors. After all, Leonard automatically elevates any franchise into a championship contender, having earned two NBA championships and Finals MVPs with two different franchises.

However, it's safe to say that Leonard hasn't been quite successful in replicating his previous feats in Los Angeles. Marred by injuries, Leonard has been rarely available for the team. Furthermore, the Aspiration scandal could possibly put his Clippers tenure on the brink of failure. But on the bright side, there are still a handful of silver linings in Leonard's Clippers stint thus far.

5. Game winner versus the Sacramento Kings

Leonard has rarely been available for the Clippers since signing with the team. However, when he does suit up, the two time Finals MVP easily makes his presence felt as the best player of his team. Against the Sacramento Kings, the Clippers had to fight tooth and nail with the game going to overtime.

And in the final seconds, Leonard was clearly the go-to man in the clutch for Los Angeles. He attempted a floater in the final seconds to win the game at the buzzer, as the Clippers came away with the 111-110 victory in overtime. To make matters more interesting, the bouncing bucket was reminiscent of his iconic shot back in his championship run with the Toronto Raptors. Leonard finished the night with 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 7-of-19 shooting from the field overall.

4. First Western Conference Finals appearance in franchise history

The Clippers looked like the real deal in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. In the regular season, they posted a solid 47-25 record to rank fourth in the wild Western Conference. They also looked legit in the postseason.

The team took care of business against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round by finishing them off in seven grueling games. Shortly after, they dispatched the Utah Jazz in six contests in the second round to punch a ticket to the Western Conference Finals. This marked the first time in franchise history that the Clippers appeared that deep in the playoffs.

Leonard had a terrific postseason, averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Unfortunately, a torn ACL ended his playoff run as the Clippers were left depleted marching into the WCF showdown against the Phoenix Suns.

3. 44-point outing in second-highest-scoring matchup

Arguably his best game in a Clippers uniform, Leonard dropped a team-high 44 points for Los Angeles in a high-scoring affair against the Kings. The double-overtime game set the record as the second-highest-scoring matchup in NBA history with Sacramento escaping with a 176-175 win.

Leonard's 44 markers was the highest scoring output he ever registered since taking his talents to Los Angeles. He shot 16-of-22 from the field overall, while going 6-of-9 from rainbow country. The Clippers star also made all six of his free-throw attempts. Leonard was easily the brightest silver lining in that heartbreaking loss. His total output was also just one point shy from tying his NBA career-high in points.

2. First career triple-double

It's crazy to think that Leonard has the same number of career triple-doubles and Finals MVPs with two. While it's certainly not easy to get a triple-double, it's much more attainable compared to getting an elusive Finals MVP Award. But to make matters more interesting, Leonard won his first two Finals MVPs before registering his first career triple-double.

The Klaw's first NBA triple-double came in his 35th game for the Clippers. In the 2019-20 season, Leonard posted 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to propel his team to a 122-107 victory at the expense of the Miami Heat. Interestingly, Leonard wasn't even aware about the milestone until the fourth quarter of the game.

1. Career playoff-high 45 points to stay alive

Pitted against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Clippers had their hands full. In fact, the Mavs even threatened to win the series after racing to a 3-2 lead. Facing elimination in Game 6, Leonard put out all the stops to keep the Clippers alive.

The two-time NBA champion tied his career-playoff high of 45 points. Leonard converted 18-of-25 from the field overall. He also knocked down 5-of-9 from the 3-point region. Thanks to his heroics, Los Angeles was able to come away with a 104-97 win that allowed them to advance into the second round before making their first Western Conference Finals appearance in franchise history.