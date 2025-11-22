Chris Paul's time in the NBA is coming to an end. The Los Angeles Clippers point guard has been in the league for 20 years at this point. Paul has heavily hinted that this season might be his last year playing in the league. While he hasn't closed the door on returning for one more year, his latest point might indicate otherwise.

The Clippers are set to visit the Charlotte Hornets today. Charlotte is Paul's hometown, so the game means a little extra something for the point guard. Paul posted a video of himself celebrating that, along with an… interesting caption.

Back in NC!!! What a ride…Still so much left…GRATEFUL for this last one!! 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/1ZaJSqsWRD — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

That last part is what got the fans thinking. Paul said he's “grateful for this last one”, highly hinting at his retirement after this season. Many fans immediately took note of that, saying that the Clippers star may have just soft-launched his retirement tour.

Did you just confirm your retirement after this year? 💔 — Kelvin Henry Jr (@KelvinHenryJr) November 22, 2025

Article Continues Below

Been Round Since Day One, My 🐐 The Point God https://t.co/tcafLLnt8c — 🤴🏽 (@KinqHeem) November 22, 2025

@FallenImpacts pointed out that Paul has not been shy in saying that this year might be his final one. Nonetheless, he gave his respect for the point guard.

“Comments surprised like he didn’t already say in the summer he was gone after this season lol. I wish I could’ve watched your early years but I’m grateful for the years I was able to watch.”

Chris Paul was drafted by the New Orleans Hornets in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft. During his long career, Paul has earned a ton of accolades. He's a twelve-time All-Star, was selected to an All-NBA team nine times, and has nine All-Defense selections in his career. Paul was most known for his passing and his defense, leading the league in assists five times and steals six times. He's second in the all-time leaderboard for both statistics as well.