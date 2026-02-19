Speculation surrounding Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers is beginning to echo familiar territory as the franchise approaches a pivotal offseason.

On the latest episode of Clutch Scoops, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel drew comparisons between Leonard’s current situation and the circumstances that led to his trade from the San Antonio Spurs to the Toronto Raptors in 2018.

“I think if he’s still on the Clippers roster heading into the summer and his contract is not voided. He’s going to be in the final year of his deal,” Siegel said. “I believe it’s like $50.3 million dollars and regardless of how old he is, as long as he’s healthy, it’s going to be viewed like another scenario of when the Spurs traded him to the Toronto Raptors. Final year of his contract. He could still be a big piece of a championship team.”

Leonard, 34, is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game across 41 appearances this season. He is shooting 49.1 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from three-point range and a career-high 91.2 percent from the free-throw line in 32.8 minutes per contest.

The Clippers were active at the trade deadline as they recalibrated their roster around Leonard. Los Angeles traded Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, a protected 2026 first-round pick, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and a future second-round selection.

Clippers reshape roster at deadline as Kawhi Leonard’s offseason future looms

In a separate move earlier in the trade cycle, the Clippers also dealt James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Darius Garland, signaling a broader shift toward reshaping their core while maintaining offensive firepower.

Siegel noted that from a front office perspective, exploring a Leonard trade this summer could align more closely with the Clippers’ long-term outlook.

“From the front office stand point and if you’re looking at this through the lens of the Clippers future, it probably makes a lot more sense to just trade him the off-season,” Siegel said.

Los Angeles enters Thursday at 26-28, sitting 10th in the Western Conference after rebounding from a 6-21 start. The Clippers return to action following All-Star festivities when they host the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. PT.

With Leonard potentially entering the final year of his deal this summer, league observers will monitor whether the Clippers follow a path similar to the Spurs’ 2018 decision — a move that ultimately reshaped the championship landscape.