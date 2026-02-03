He may not show it, because he rarely does, but Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard must have felt slighted that he was not selected as a reserve in next month's All-Star Game.

Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers, it was they who had to bear the brunt of Leonard's frustration on Monday.

In the fourth quarter, the do-it-all forward drove hard to the rack before unleashing an emphatic dunk against Adem Bona, earning cheers from the fans at Intuit Dome.

Kawhi Leonard with the HUGE SLAM 🔥 He has 24 points midway through the 4th quarter.pic.twitter.com/E73YhrISWq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 3, 2026

Not bad at all for a non-All-Star.

The Clippers, however, could not get the job done as they bowed to the Sixers, 128-113. They fell to 23-26.

Article Continues Below

Leonard finished with a team-high 29 points on top of four rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Jordan Miller added 21 points, four rebounds, and two assists off the bench.

Many felt that the 34-year-old Leonard was snubbed in the midseason affair. He was averaging a career-high 27.6 points on 49.5% shooting, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.0 steals entering their game against the 76ers. He also leads the NBA in free-throw accuracy at 92.1%.

With the 12 players chosen for the Western Conference all healthy, Leonard, as of now, has no chance to play in the All-Star Game. Some said he should have been given a spot instead of either Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, or Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija.

Regardless, Leonard has more serious things to think about, especially after it was reported that the Clippers and James Harden are working out a possible trade.