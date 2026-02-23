Rob Dillingham stunned the home crowd with his on-court gaffe in the Chicago Bulls' matchup against the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

Dillingham is halfway through the second season of his NBA career. He initially represented the Minnesota Timberwolves before they traded him to the Bulls in the middle of the 2025-26 campaign.

The young player has garnered more playing time, getting the opportunity to show off his skills in Chicago's rotation. However, his inexperience tends to show on occasion, which definitely happened in the final minutes of the third quarter. He went on the fast break as he attempted a dunk, but he was unsuccessful in stunning fashion.

ROB DILLINGHAM OH NO 😭 Dillingham blows a wide-open dunk on a fast break 💀pic.twitter.com/t8aT4rnMh9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 23, 2026

How Rob Dillingham, Bulls played against Knicks

It was a brutal miss for Rob Dillingham to sustain during the game. On top of that, the Bulls faltered in a close loss to the Knicks at home, seeing their losing streak continue as a result.

Shot selection, ball movement and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Knicks prevailed in all three categories after making 45% of their total shots, creating 27 assists and limiting their turnovers to just 13. It wasn't the same for the Bulls as they only converted 40% of their total chances, dished out 24 assists and turned the ball over 17 times.

Five players scored in double-digits for Chicago in the loss. Matas Buzelis led the way with a stat line of 15 points and four rebounds. He shot 4-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Jalen Smith came next with 12 points and five rebounds, Isaac Okoro had 12 points and six rebounds, Guerschon Yabusele put up 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Patrick Williams provided 10 points and eight assists.

Chicago fell to a 24-34 record on the season, holding the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets while trailing the Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets.

Going through nine consecutive losses, the Bulls will look to end the streak in their next matchup. They remain at home when they host the Hornets on Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.