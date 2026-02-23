It is the rivalry that keeps on giving, but the Los Angeles Lakers were found wanting against the Boston Celtics on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena, absorbing a double-digit loss, 111-89.

It was a tight battle through the first three quarters before the Celtics took control and broke away in the final frame, outscoring the Lakers, 27-18.

Los Angeles was whistled for three technical fouls—one each on Austin Reaves, Marcus Smart, and coach JJ Redick—for arguing calls, swinging the momentum to Boston during pivotal junctures.

After the game, Luka Doncic was candid about it.

“You’re surprised it wasn’t me, huh? Then you know it’s bad,” said Doncic, who is notorious for complaining to the referees, as quoted by The Athletic's Dan Woike.

He finished with 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting. He also had five rebounds and three assists. His numbers were far from his usual output, as the Celtics clamped down on defense.

The Lakers only shot 39% from the field and were outrebounded, 50-39. The Celtics, on the other hand, were impressive on offense, shooting 48% form the floor and tallying 29 assists.

Doncic was outplayed by Jaylen Brown in their marquee matchup, with the latter ending up with a game-high 32 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals.

The 26-year-old Doncic has accumulated 13 technical fouls this season, just three shy of being automatically suspended.

He has acknowledged in the past that he has to stop whining to the referees to avoid being thrown off his game. Doncic knows that he has to reel in his competitive instincts and take better control of his emotions to give the Lakers a better chance of winning.

They fell to 34-22 after their loss to the Celtics.