Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards surprised many people with his lack of knowledge towards the NHL's Minnesota Wild and MLB's Minnesota Twins.

Edwards made the comment during a special guest appearance on the sports comedy podcast Sundae Conversation. As the franchise player from the Timberwolves, fans would assume he knew at least one player on Minnesota’s professional baseball or hockey teams. However, Edwards, who is always up for debate of being the face of the NBA, is always brutally honest with his remarks and lacks the media trained fake answers many star athletes give.

“I don’t got no favorite player from them either. I don’t know no players from the Twins or the Wild. I’m going to keep it a buck with you, I don’t watch no baseball or no hockey,” Edwards said at the 2:56 mark.

Given his tendency to be blunt, it’s funny to hear his honesty here just admitting he doesn’t watch or care about the other pro teams in Minnesota.

What lies ahead for Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Article Continues Below

Anthony Edwards tends to go viral on and off the court with his highlights and statements. This example was no different as the Timberwolves star continues to garner attention with his comments about the sports world

This season has been strong for Edwards as he is halfway through his sixth year in the league. Throughout 47 appearances, he is averaging 29.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is shooting 49.4% from the field, including 40.1% from beyond the arc, and 79.4% from the free-throw line.

Minnesota has a 35-23 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors while trailing the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets.

Following Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Timberwolves will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They will be on the road when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.