The Minnesota Timberwolves couldn't overcome the challenges of playing without their top players in the frontcourt on Sunday.

With center Rudy Gobert serving a one-game suspension and power forward Naz Reid ruled out before the game due to a shoulder issue, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch had to make some uncommon lineup moves, which drew quite a reaction from star shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

“We was all out of whack today. We had Slim at the 5, Julius at the 5 sometimes. I was at the 4. It was crazy today,” Edwards said following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

The 76ers dominated Minnesota from start to finish, and even led by as many as 29 points. Philadelphia did not have big man Joel Embiid because of right shin soreness, but the Sixers did not have much trouble getting their way on the court.

The 76ers took 26 more field-goal attempts than Minnesota and scored 21 points off the Timberwolves' 21 turnovers. Moreover, the Sixers shot 52 percent from the floor and hit 21 3-pointers on a 57 percent success rate.

Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe led the way for Philly, scoring 39 and 24 points, respectively, while combining for a 10-for-14 shooting from behind the arc.

Meanwhile, Edwards racked up 28 points on 11-for-19 shooting, but shot the Timberwolves in the foot repeatedly with turnovers, as he committed seven of them. Perhaps he was thrown out of his rhythm at times while playing an unfamiliar position on the court, not by design but out of necessity.

Looking ahead, Edwards and the Timberwolves will begin a three-game road trip, starting with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers this coming Tuesday.