Fans didn't hold back on Bradley Beal following his poor performance in the Los Angeles Clippers' 115-102 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

In 20 minutes of action, Beal finished with five points, a rebound, an assist, and a steal. He shot 2-of-14 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.

It was a severely underwhelming display from the veteran guard, especially when Kawhi Leonard and James Harden were unavailable for the contest. Fans didn't take long to criticize Beal's performance, taking shots at his misses throughout the game. Here are some of their reactions.

“This is the best game Bradley Beal has played for the Suns,” one fan said.

“So glad another team gets to experience the greatness of PTO Man! Out for a lot of the season and doesn't make an impact when playing,” another remarked.

“I wanted Beal and the clippers to be bad, but even I didn’t think they would be this bad,” one commented.

“Honestly it’s all our fault for putting real money on Bradly Beal in the big 25,” one replied.

“Bradley Beal: Leave the game before it leaves you,” a fan said.

How Bradley Beal, Clippers played against Suns

It's clear that the Clippers needed more production from Bradley Beal. Unfortunately, he had an off night as the team suffered a road loss to the Suns.

The game started as a close one throughout the first half. Phoenix had a 31-27 lead after the first quarter before Los Angeles responded with a 24-17 display to lead by three at halftime. However, the Suns torched the Clippers in the last 24 minutes, outscoring them 67-51 throughout that span.

Perimeter shooting and steals played key roles in the matchup. The Suns prevailed in both categories as they made 19 3-pointers while creating 13 steals. It wasn't the same for the Clippers, converting just 10 triples while having just eight steals.

Five players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles. Ivica Zubac led the way with 23 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 8-of-14 overall and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Cam Christie came next with 17 points and three assists, John Collins had 13 points and four rebounds, Bogdan Bogdanovic put up 12 points and five assists, while Derrick Jones Jr. provided 10 points.

The Clippers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Suns in a rematch on Nov. 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET.