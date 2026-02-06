With the Indiana Pacers trading for Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac at the NBA trade deadline, it marks the end of a productive stint for the big man on the West Coast. As the Clippers traded Zubac, the 28-year-old would take to social media to say his farewells to the team and the fanbase.

Zubac would take to social media after the deal was made official, which saw Los Angeles get Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, a 2026 protected first-round pick, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and a future second-round pick. As he's been with the Clippers since the 2018-19 season, he took to Instagram to express how “this is one of the toughest moments in my life.”

“Exactly 7 years ago, this team gave me a chance, and I never imagined it would work out this way,” Zubac wrote. “They allowed me to grow as a player and a man. Just wanna say thank you. Especially to the fans. From the moment I put on this jersey, you guys showed me love and support, on good nights and bad nights, never turned your back on me. That meant everything, and it was the reason I had such pride representing this jersey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivica Zubac (@ivicazubac)

Ivica Zubac continues emotional message to the Clippers

While the Clippers are retooling, there's no doubt that Zubac brought constant production this season. He had been averaging 14.4 points and 11 rebounds per game. Zubac would thank many of the people “behind the scenes” with the franchise, as he ended by showing love for owner Steve Ballmer.

“Loved being part of the Clippers family,” Zubac wrote. “Steve and [the] front office thank you guys for trusting me and giving me a chance, year after year. I leave with nothing but love, gratitude, and respect for this organization and all you guys. From top to bottom. I’ll never forget these 7 years and [the] love I got here. Always love.”

At any rate, Zubac looks to bring that same production to Indiana as Los Angeles looks to improve for the future.