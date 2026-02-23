The Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard has of late had his minutes restricted due to an ankle injury. Leonard initially exited the game against the Los Angeles Lakers with more than five minutes remaining on the clock, but has since suited up in the loss against the Orlando Magic, producing 37 points and eight rebounds.

However, as it appears, Leonard has not exactly recovered from the ankle issue and recently revealed that it was a “lingering injury,” per a post on X by Sports Illustrated’s Farbod Esnaashari.

Kawhi Leonard says his ankle soreness has been a lingering injury. The medical team asked him against the Lakers to see if it was loosening up, and he went to the back but it wasn't loosening up. Kawhi added that he didn't want to potentially mess up his availability against the… pic.twitter.com/gwOaImqClr — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 23, 2026

“Kawhi added that he didn't want to potentially mess up his availability against the Magic by forcing playing through it against the Lakers,” the journalist revealed.

Leonard remains extremely crucial as far as the Clippers’ ceiling is concerned. Through 43 games, the All-Star forward is averaging 28 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting about 49% from the field and 38% from three.

Of course, Leonard also remains one of the best, if not the best two-way stars in the league, and his importance has only increased after James Harden’s exit. The Clippers are some way away from playoff relevance and are currently sitting below the .500 mark despite the uptick in form.

They are currently placed 10th in the West with a 27-30 record and are largely dependent on Kawhi’s health if they are to have a postseason. Regardless, fans will be delighted to see how he has continued to operate at a high level despite the ankle problem.

Leonard was instrumental against the Lakers and kept his team in the game right till the very end. The Clippers could easily have won the game had he not been forced out, and his 37-point display against the Magic coming despite the injury further shows exactly what he brings to the table.

For now, fans will simply hope that he can quickly recover.