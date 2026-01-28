The Los Angeles Clippers' ascent continues, and they've now won 16 of their past 19 games, including a 115-103 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. The shorthanded Jazz, playing without Keyonte George and Jusuf Nurkic, gave the Clippers a fight in the first half before they fell off in the third quarter, with James Harden orchestrating the offense for his surging squad.

Harden ended up with a total of 16 points and 10 assists on the night, and he continued to establish his legacy as one of the best scoring and dime-dropping hybrids the league has ever seen. The Clippers star is ninth all-time in NBA history in scoring, with 28,780 points to his name, and he's 12th in assists with 8,665, and he remains just the third player in the history of the association to be in the top-12 in both total career points and assists.

Even at 36 years of age, Harden keeps pumping out one productive game after another. And it's not hard to see why. He's never missed the playoffs in his career, as he plays so well night-in, night-out that he's become a famous regular season wins machine. And with the Clippers' month-long surge, that streak may not be coming to an end just yet.

Clippers utilize team effort to ward off Jazz

Six different players scored in double figures for the Clippers on Tuesday, with Kawhi Leonard pacing all scorers on the night with 21. Joining Leonard and Harden in the double-digit scoring club are Kris Dunn and Brook Lopez, both of whom had 14 points, and Jordan Miller and John Collins, both recording 11.

This Clippers team has locked in on both ends of the floor; since the 20th of December, the Clippers have put up the third-best offense in the NBA and the fifth-best defense, which is good for the second-best net rating (+9.0) during that span (trailing only the Detroit Pistons).