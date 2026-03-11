The Las Vegas Raiders may ultimately move star defensive end Maxx Crosby, but ESPN insider Adam Schefter believes a deal is unlikely in the near future following the collapse of a proposed trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

Speaking on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Schefter explained that Crosby’s recent physical with Baltimore complicated the situation and could limit immediate trade possibilities around the league.

“He had a hard time passing the Ravens physical. There might be another team that’s willing to pass him but you’re going to have to meet the Raiders' price, whatever that is,” Schefter said. “And there not going to just budge or give a huge discount now that he failed one physical with one team. So I don’t know if the Raiders, they’d be open to it but they’re not going to budge and they’re going to want a hefty return for Maxx Crosby. I don’t know if there’s a team out there that’s willing to give up a hefty return.”

Baltimore had previously reached a tentative agreement with Las Vegas to acquire Crosby before backing out after reviewing his medical evaluation. The reported package included two first-round draft picks, highlighting the significant value the Raiders placed on their star pass rusher.

Schefter noted that other teams had also explored potential offers but that the market has shifted following the failed physical.

“The Ravens offered two one’s, the Cowboys offered a one and a two,” Schefter said. “The Dallas Cowboys, I don’t think are offering a one and a two. So they don’t have the one and the two and they don’t have the two ones. And I don’t know what they’re going to do now, like who steps in.”

Adam Schefter says Maxx Crosby-Raiders trade unlikely in near future

The situation has left the Raiders with limited immediate trade leverage while maintaining a firm stance on Crosby’s value. According to Schefter, the organization is unlikely to lower its asking price simply because one team backed away from a deal.

“So ultimately, do I think the Raiders could wind up dealing Maxx Crosby down the line?” Schefter said. “Yeah. Do I think that’s going to happen now? I don’t think that’s going to happen now, it’s just not an advantageous time to trade him where he’s at physically.”

Crosby remains one of the league’s most productive edge defenders. During the 2025 NFL season, the 28-year-old recorded 73 total tackles, including 45 solo and 28 assisted stops, while adding 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception that he returned for 19 yards.

He also defended six passes and registered a career-high 23.5 tackles for loss, finishing with 43 yards lost across 15 games.

For now, Las Vegas appears content to retain one of its defensive cornerstones as questions continue surrounding Crosby’s trade market and long-term future with the franchise.