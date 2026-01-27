The LA Clippers issued a declaration of full faith in president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank as both sides agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, as per Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic. Frank has been in his role as executive with the Clippers since the 2016-17 season. He was initially hired as vice president of basketball operations, and later promoted following the team’s decision to remove the title from then head coach Doc Rivers.

Lawrence Frank took a lot of heat back in November when the decision was made to sent Chris Paul home from a road trip, and sever ties with the future Hall of Famer. However, amid a shaky start to the season and roster moves that some might have deemed questionable, it always appeared as if the Clippers were on track for a contract extension with Frank.

Frank’s biggest moves during his tenure as Clippers front office executive were signing Kawhi Leonard as a free agent in the 2019 offseason, pulling off a trade for Paul George that same summer and trading for James Harden at the beginning of the 2023-24 season. With Frank in the front office, the Clippers reached their first ever Western Conference Finals appearance during the 2020-21 season.

This past offseason, Frank addressed the Clippers’ forward issues by trading Norman Powell to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal that landed John Collins. After a slow start to the season, Collins has found a role and made a strong impact, allowing Leonard to shift back to small forward.

The Clippers recent two-way contract signings have also paid off in Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders, both of whom have helped win games this season.

Frank’s first executive role was with the Clippers after initially joining Rivers’ coaching staff in 2014. A long-time assistant in the NBA, Frank was head coach of the then New Jersey Nets from 2004-2009, and head coach of the Detroit Pistons from 2011-2013.