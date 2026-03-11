The Philadelphia Eagles are always going to find themselves in conversations for top players, and general manager Howie Roseman has never been scared of making a deal. With Trey Hendrickson signing with the Baltimore Ravens, that's one less person the Eagles can pursue to help improve their roster.

That's led them to look into the trade market, and Jonathan Greenard is the latest player who they've shown interest in, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“The Eagles continue to inquire about the Vikings’ Jonathan Greenard and remain in contact with his agent about a potential extension if a deal were to be struck, sources say. Philly is also keeping tabs on the free agent pass rush market after missing out on Trey Hendrickson,” Russini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's been noted that the Vikings are open to trading Jonathan Greenard in order to save cap space, and he still is a player who could help a team in the trenches. Greenard was big for the Vikings in 2024, which led him to have his first Pro Bowl season, but the injury bug caught up to him in 2025 and caused him to have a down season.

There are other teams that are also probably interested in Greenard, and it could turn into a bidding war for his services. The Eagles are the one team you don't want to get into a bidding war with, because Roseman will do whatever it takes if the player is worth it.

The Eagles have had a strong defensive line throughout the past years, and they recently signed Jordan Davis to a contract extension. They are also working to get an extension done with Jalen Carter, and they'll have two of their top linemen locked in for the foreseeable future.

If the Eagles could add Greenard to that fold, it could be a big addition to their team.