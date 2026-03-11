The Las Vegas Raiders shook up the gridiron landscape right after the NFL Combine. Turns out the incoming rookie class just might be teammates with Maxx Crosby after all.

The All-Pro pass rusher looked ready to land with the Baltimore Ravens with Vegas adding an additional first rounder. But the AFC North franchise backed out after the reports of Crosby failing a physical. Baltimore since pivoted to old rival Trey Hendrickson in signing a $112 million deal.

The Raiders, meanwhile, can still find a trade partner for the All-Pro defender Crosby. It surfaced as the biggest story for the franchise following the combine.

But did the Crosby shakeup impact the latest mock drafts? That's a new discussion below even with the top contender for the No. 1 pick.

Note: This Raiders’ 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup only includes mock drafts that were released after the NFL Combine or later.

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today; Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: Field Yates, ESPN: Charles Davis, NFL Network: Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Even when Baltimore made the deal for Crosby, Vegas kept its top pick. That hasn't changed and neither has who mock drafts have landing here.

Mendoza going number one feels like a forgone conclusion. He'd likely have to bomb his Pro Day workout at Indiana to drop at this point. But many believe the Raiders' other free agency moves point to new head coach Klint Kubiak preparing for Mendoza.

Former Ravens star Tyler Linderbaum is one. The Raiders landed one of the league's top pass protecting centers in signing him to three-years for $81 million with $60 million guaranteed. Linderbaum helped block for two-time Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson. He's the first step in insuring the Raiders will have someone protecting the projected top pick.

Jalen Nailor is one more signing who points to building around Mendoza. He's fresh off delivering a career-best 53 catches for 444 yards with the Minnesota Vikings.

Mendoza will have lots of visitors when April 1 arrives in Bloomington, as NFL teams will take in Indiana's Pro Day. Look for the Raiders to send members of their front office.

Raiders predicted to add a second first rounder?

Vegas looked set to add the Ravens' 14th pick in the now botched Crosby deal. Are there projections that point to Vegas still in play for that?

ESPN's Field Yates weighed in on what happens next between both the Raiders and Ravens.

“It's a bit ironic that the Ravens have a similar need as the Raiders at interior offensive line, especially with center Tyler Linderbaum heading to Las Vegas. The ideal scenario for Baltimore would be either Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane or Utah's Spencer Fano being available at No. 14,” Yates wrote.

Other mock drafts have Vegas staying put and not adding a second day one pick. Even ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter doesn't envision the Raiders dealing Crosby and handing Mendoza a first round rookie teammate.

“There might be another team that’s willing to pass him but you’re going to have to meet the Raiders price, whatever that is,” Schefter said on his podcast involving Crosby.

Mendoza continues to be the lock at No. 1. Now Crosby is growing into a lock to stay.