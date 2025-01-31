The NBA announced the reserves for the 2025 NBA NBA All-Star Game next month, and there aren't many surprises. Representing the Los Angeles Clippers will be star guard James Harden.

The Clippers currently have a top six record in the Western Conference, and Harden is a big reason why.

James Harden named to 11th NBA All-Star Team

When the Clippers re-signed James Harden this past summer, there were questions about what he had left in the tank and if he could potentially carry a team if Kawhi Leonard misses time due to injury.

More than halfway through the season, Harden has more than proved what he's still capable of, and it has earned him a spot on the 2025 NBA All-Star Team.

“It would mean a lot,” James Harden said when asked about potentially making the All-Star Team last week. “I think it would be my 10th or 11th. Just being one of the top 24 players in this league, I feel like I deserve it, but I’m not gonna go on a campaign for myself. I just go out there, put the work in, and it is what it is.”

James Harden has played in 44 of the Clippers' 47 games to start the season, averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. While the per game averages have been great, Harden has struggled through some efficiency and turnover issues, shooting a career-low 39.9 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from three, and averaging 4.6 turnovers per game.

The Clippers are 11-2 this season when James Harden has 11+ assists in a game, and they're 24-4 over the last 2 seasons when Harden has 11+ assists in a game.

Additionally, the Clippers are a perfect 12-0 when Harden attempts at least 12 free throws in a game.

For Harden this 11th All-Star appearance will add to his resume which also currently boasts the titles of three-time NBA scoring champion, two-time assist champion, seven-time All-NBA, 2017-18 MVP, and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.