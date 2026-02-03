The LA Clippers are in advanced trade talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers for James Harden for guard Darius Garland, league sources have told ClutchPoints. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix was first to report the rumored trade of Harden for Garland.

James Harden and the Clippers have been in active trade talks for multiple weeks, sources said, with the Clippers working with Harden on potential trade destinations for the 36-year old guard. The team hasn't wanted to trade Harden, especially with the team's recent stretch of good play. The guard has remained in the team's lineup and played in games, but there's been an understanding that a trade would try and get facilitated by the February 5th NBA trade deadline.

While the Clippers and Cavs trade talks are in advanced stages, the deal is not yet done, per source, and there remains a chance that Harden remains a Clipper past the deadline and both sides revisit trade talks in the summer.

Harden, currently on a two-year, $81.5 million deal signed last summer with a partial guarantee worth $13.3 million for the 2026-27 season.

The Clippers have long been prioritizing their cap space heading into the summer of 2027, and were not willing to give players deals beyond the 2026-27 season. Harden, who turns 37 in August, had been hoping to secure a two-year, fully guaranteed deal worth $80 million after this season, sources said, but the Clippers have remained steadfast in their unwillingness to go beyond 2027.

James Harden has veto power on any trade because his deal is currently for one season, and also has a 15 percent trade kicker.

In addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell ClutchPoints that the Minnesota Timberwolves have also had trade discussions with the Clippers around James Harden. The Wolves have been in the market for a veteran guard to play alongside Anthony Edwards, but haven't been able to gain traction on a deal as of Monday night.

The Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans have also inquired on potentially trading for James Harden, but sources say Harden has no interest in joining either franchise via trade.

The Clippers, 23-25 on the season, have won 17 of their last 21 games after starting the season 6-21.