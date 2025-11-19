The LA Clippers have been struggling to put together wins in recent weeks, having lost eight of their last nine games. Kawhi Leonard went down in the first game of that stretch, but the Clippers have hopeful he's nearing a return to the court.

With the Clippers set to take on the Orlando Magic in Florida on Thursday night, the team's injury report indicates that Leonard is listed as “Out” with the right ankle sprain.

Kawhi Leonard, Jordan Miller, and Derrick Jones Jr. are all OUT for Clippers-Magic tomorrow. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before the team's weekend contest against the Boston Celtics, Kawhi Leonard was seen getting a conditioning workout in by running up and down the spectator stands at TD Garden.

Celtics face the Clippers at 3:30pm today Kawhi Leonard remains out with an ankle injury, but he’s running stairs here at TD Garden a few hours ahead of tip-off pic.twitter.com/2t3GILDrmU — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 16, 2025

Leonard suffered a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' loss against the Miami Heat on November 3, has been out of the lineup with the same injury. As Leonard continues to miss games, the Clippers continue to falter.

The team has won just won of its last nine games, with the last two wins coming on a buzzer-beater against the New Orleans Pelicans and another requiring double-overtime against the struggling Dallas Mavericks.

“He's making progress,” Lawrence Frank said at a press conference Wednesday before the team's home game against the Denver Nuggets. “With Kawhi, it wasn't just an ankle sprain. He also had a significant sprain in his foot as well. His ankle, when he sprained his ankle, it kind of triggered a mechanism in his foot as well. He's making really good progress. We'll continue to treat him, he'll be going on the trip, but we'll probably have a better feel for it next week.”

The Clippers are now halfway through the trip, and if Leonard's status remains the same for Thursday night's game, his next opportunity to return would be Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets, Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, or Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.