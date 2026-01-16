The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report alongside Ivica Zubac, with both listed as questionable. Zubac has been the subject of trade rumors, and he's also dealing with a sprained left ankle. Leonard is dealing with a sprained right ankle, as both players' status remains up in the air. Here's everything we know about Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac's playing status vs. the Raptors.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac injury status vs. Raptors

Given that both Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac are listed as questionable for the Clippers' matchup against the Raptors, it isn't easy to gauge which, if either, will be playing. Leonard has been playing at a playoff level, according to Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, but Leonard could sit out at least for one game.

Leonard's coming off of back-to-back 33+ point performances, including scoring 35 in a 117-109 win against the Charlotte Hornets. He also scored a season-high 45 points in a 118-101 blowout win against the Utah Jazz on January 1. Zubac is averaging a double-double (14.8 points, 10.7 rebounds) this season.

Leonard and Zubac have helped the Clippers turn their season around, as they have won 11 of their last 13 outings amid a four-game winning streak. Los Angeles is 17-23, which is tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the 10th-best record in the Western Conference.

Still, when it comes to whether Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac are playing tonight vs. the Raptors, the answer is maybe.

Clippers injury report

Bradley Beal — Out — Left hip fracture

Bogdan Bogdanovic — Out — Left hamstring injury

John Collins — Questionable — Right groin soreness

Derrick Jones Jr. — Out — Right knee sprain

Kawhi Leonard — Questionable — Right ankle sprain

Article Continues Below

Chris Paul — Out — Not with the team

Ivica Zubac — Questionable — Left ankle sprain

Raptors injury report

RJ Barrett — Out — Left ankle sprain

Jamison Battle — Out — Left ankle sprain

Sandro Mamukelashvili — Questionable — Illness

Jakob Poeltl — Out — Lower back sprain

Immanuel Quickley — Questionable — Back spasms

Garrett Temple — Questionable — Back spasms

Ja'Kobe Walter — Out — Right hip pointer