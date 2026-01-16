While the Los Angeles Clippers have been the subject of trade rumors since sending Chris Paul home during a road trip in the East, the asking price for starting center Ivica Zubac has only steepened weeks away from the trade deadline. Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. has been linked to the Clippers. However, before Los Angeles can make a significant splash in a deal that could include Zubac, it will have to move Paul off the books.

Finding a trade for Paul remains the Clippers' top priority, according to ClutchPoints' Tomer Azalry.

“Anfernee Simons and Colin Sexton, definitely guys who have been linked to the Clippers, and I think it's very important to note that all three guys here are expiring contracts. So, the Clippers, if they were to make a move, would not be taking on any long-term salary. It would be giving them short-term depth, with the ability to extend or make another move from there,” Azalry reports.

“I will say the Clippers have needed some ball-handling — some play-making help this year. Kawhi Leonard has had to do a ton of that, and we've seen him have the best year of his career, scoring-wise, rebounding-wise; he's just doing everything for themm” Azalry concluded.

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden could use the extra weight lifted off their collective shoulders as the Clippers' go-to options for playmaking.

“James Harden, we've seen, has gotten a little worn down of late, shooting 40 percent from the field over the last month, Azalry added. “The Clippers could use some guard help, some play-making help, but their focus right now is really moving off Chris Paul's contract. They have to find a suitor for Paul in the sense that they're also able to open up salary.”

Moving Paul has been more difficult than the Clippers had imagined, but they could find a potential suitor ahead of the deadline, and some believe Ivica Zubac could be in play as well. However, the Clippers could receive more offers for Paul when teams in the market strike out on their first or second guard options.

Kawhi Leonard gets ‘playoff mode' take from Clippers' Ty Lue

Clippers veteran Kawhi Leonard is playing at a high level as the team has won eight of its last 10 games. After a 119-105 win against the Wizards, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue commended Leonard's performances of late, per Clippers beat writer Joey Linn.

“The mode he’s in right now, it’s like coaching Kawhi in the playoffs. He gets to the playoffs, he goes to the next level. Ever since that Laker game, I thought he’s going to that next level. Every single night willing us through. It’s been huge for us as far as winning games.”

The Clippers have won 11 of their last 13 games.