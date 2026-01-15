The Los Angeles Clippers’ season has started to turn, and their 119–105 win over the Washington Wizards felt like another step forward. Kawhi Leonard once again set the tone as they pushed their winning streak to four games. The Clippers still sit at 17–23 and No. 11 in the West, yet something has shifted. Head coach Tyronn Lue now sees it clearly: “Playoff” Kawhi Leonard has taken over. Leonard owns the sixth-highest playoff PER in NBA history at 24.2, and that same edge is showing up again.

According to Clippers beat writer Joey Linn, Lue said, “The mode he’s in right now, it’s like coaching Kawhi in the playoffs. He gets to the playoffs, he goes to the next level. Ever since that Laker game, I thought he’s going to that next level. Every single night willing us through. It’s been huge for us as far as winning games.” That turning point came on December 20, when the Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 103–88. Leonard led that night with 32 points and 12 rebounds. That aggression never faded.

Against the Wizards, he was in full control again. Leonard poured in 33 points on 9-of-22 shooting, hit 7-of-11 from three, and went a perfect 8-of-8 at the line. He added three rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Every run felt guided by him. Every stop felt personal.

Kawhi is dragging the Clippers back into the race

Kawhi Leonard’s season numbers match the eye test. Through 30 games, he is averaging 28.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from deep. His 94.1 percent free-throw mark shuts the door late. His 2.2 steals per game keep pressure high.

The Clippers are still chasing the playoff line, but belief has returned. “Playoff” Kawhi Leonard is forcing the issue. Lue believes in the shift. Under the lights, Los Angeles is starting to feel dangerous again. So how far can this version of Kawhi really take them?