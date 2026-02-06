The Los Angeles Clippers were one of the more active teams during the trade deadline, but it may not be the way fans expected. They became more of sellers before the deadline, trading James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland. Days later, they traded Ivica Zubac and Kobe Brown to the Indiana Pacers for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and two first-round picks.

Some have already assumed that the Clippers are giving up on this season, while others think that making these moves has something to do with the Kawhi Leonard and Steve Ballmer chaos that went on before the season started.

That's the conversation that Gil's Arena had when discussing the moves the Clippers made, but Nick Young had a different take about everything.

“The Clippers are gonna be nice, y’all tripping,” Young said. “They got [Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin], and [Kawhi Leonard]? That’s better than the s— they had.”

(via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/GTKXsv5Xcv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 6, 2026

It's hard to tell if the team that the Clippers have now is better than when they had Harden and Zubac. Both players were huge contributors to the Clippers over the past few seasons, and the reason why they were in the playoffs.

Garland and Mathurin are good players, but they may not have the same impact as those two players. At the same time, the Clippers have to hope that Leonard is healthy, because one injury and they may be in trouble. If the Clippers can build chemistry throughout this season, there's a good chance they can find themselves in the Play-In and an opportunity to make the playoffs.

The teams below them don't have much of a chance of making up ground, so they should be safe in the spot they're in. Anything can happen, so it will be important for them to keep winning for the remainder of the season.