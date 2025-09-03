ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith called out Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard's reportedly $28 million deal that was made to “circumvent salary cap” according to a new report. In the wake of the news surrounding Leonard and the Clippers, Smith addressed Kawhi in one of his latest rants.

Smith blasted Leonard over the “no-show job,” which reportedly played a significant role in the Clippers signing the free agent forward, he said, per ESPN's First Take.

“I have never seen a superstar do less to market and promote his team or promote the brand,” Smith said. “It was so bad that I had to go to the doctor's and get checked out because I had palputations when I saw this man on the podium at a press conference postgame actually talking. I couldn't believe it.”

However, if there's an opportunity to make easy money without effort, Smith reminded viewers, Leonard will seize that opportunity.

“This brother will check the absentee ballot as much as he possibily can throughout his career,” Smith added. “So, when I saw this report and it said money for doing nothing, I said hmm. That's what made me pause — not because of Steve Ballmer, not because of the Clippers, because of him. Because if there's a way for this brother to get money guaranteed without working, that's what that brother has done.

“That's what I'm saying. And I know he's injured. You have to take your time when you're injuried but, my God, I haven't seen too many people as gifted in taking time off as Kawhi Leonard,” Smith concluded.

"This man is a walking absentee on the ballot… if there's a way for this brother to get money guaranteed without working… I haven't seen too many people as gifted in taking time off as Kawhi Leonard." – Stephen A. Smith (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/y4QcQbfbuL https://t.co/1XKtTajCjK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 3, 2025

Kawhi Leonard signed $28 million ‘no-show job' for Clippers owner

After Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard made headlines alongside a robot in China, he's the talk of a reportedly shady deal with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. From obtained documents, Leonard was exposed for his no-show job for one of Ballmer's companies, according to NBA reporter Pablo Torre.

“It was to circumvent the salary cap ‘lol',” the employee told Torre. “The single largest payment to an individual for marketing that Aspiration ever made has completely evaded all press.”

Exclusive: Kawhi Leonard signed a $28M endorsement deal for a "no-show job" with a fraudulent tree-planting company funded by $50M from Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, according to documents obtained by @PabloTorre. "It was to circumvent the salary cap," an inside source says. pic.twitter.com/F6z5pNEkI1 — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) September 3, 2025

No official word if the NBA will investigate Leonard and the Clippers.