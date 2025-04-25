With the grand opening of Intuit Dome this season as the LA Clippers new home arena, one of the most talked about features was the introduction of The Wall. The Wall is a section located behind the visiting team’s basket meant to distract opposing players, and only Clippers fans are allowed to sit there. Ahead of Game 3 between the Clippers and the Denver Nuggets, fans at The Wall were given a interesting accessory to help distract the Nuggets.

Fans sitting in The Wall section for Game 3 were given horse hats as a means to distract the Nuggets, as per ClutchPoints’ Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly.

While some might not understand the significance of the horse hats, it’s a likely a joke directed towards Nuggets’ star Nikola Jokic. Jokic’s love for horses in the offseason is well-known among NBA fans. Whether or not the horse hats will have the desired effect remains to be seen.

The Clippers return home for the first ever playoff game at Intuit Dome, having tied the series against the Nuggets at one game apiece. Following a down to the wire ending in Game 1 that saw the Nuggets prevail, 112-110, Game 2 also featured crunch time heroics.

In Game 2, it was the Clippers who seized control down the stretch, winning 105-102 behind a vintage performance from Kawhi Leonard. Leonard dropped a game-high 39 points while missing only four (15-of-19) shots. With the Clippers snatching homecourt advantage from the Nuggets, they’ll hope The Wall can have the intended effect.

The Wall has often been compared to a college-like atmosphere and only Clippers fans are allowed to sit in that section. One of the ways that requirement is enforced is no opposing team apparel is allowed in The Wall. Fans in that section try their hardest to distract opposing players during free-throws, and some players have hinted that it just might work.