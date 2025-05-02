A dramatic Game 6 win by the Los Angeles Clippers against the Denver Nuggets had an interesting story. A day or so before, head coach Tyronn Lue called his players via phone and talked about Game 5.

The 131-115 loss in Game 5 wasn't what the Clippers ordered. However, Lue was grateful because it gave him a chance to express what he felt.

“I had a lot of phone calls,” Lue said via ESPN. “A lot of phone calls. Just talking to the guys, being positive. Making sure they understood that we didn't play our best [in Game 5] and our attention to detail wasn't good.”

Lue is regarded as a players' coach. As a former NBA player himself, he understands what the players are feeling. However, he's not afraid to hold them accountable and coach them up.

There's a unique balance he presents that few coaches across the league can. Following a dismal Clippers Game 5 performance, he could've snapped, thrown objects, and gone off the rails.

Despite some of those feelings, he sat back and encouraged his team. There was major grace with truth during those phone calls. Luckily, the Clippers capitalized on it and forced a Game 7.

Tyronn Lue was responsible for the Clippers' forcing the Nuggets' Game 7

In the playoffs, coaching is a major element. While Nuggets head coach David Adelman is in his first playoff experience, Lue is an NBA champion. He understands what it takes for a team to reach that next level.

On a team with players like James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac, they have the pieces necessary. Sometimes though, it's being reminded of the basics.

As Lue said on those phone calls, the effort wasn't there. While the games have been tight, there can't be any opportunity to let up. If that's the case, then Denver will capitalize.

Either way, Los Angeles has arguably its toughest game of the season on Saturday. Game 7 will be cinema, with both teams hoping to advance to the second round.

For the Clippers, Lue knows what to expect and doesn't see them shying away from their identity. Having players like the three mentioned earlier makes matters easier for the head coach.

It doesn't mean that it will be inherently easy for them to win the game. Still, getting back to the basics is often a forgotten element of basketball.

The fundamentals can be a major element in who wins Game 7. If the Clippers get the right attitude on both sides of the ball, it might be their game to win.