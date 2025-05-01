ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Game 6 between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers is set for Thursday night at Intuit Dome, with Denver holding a 3-2 series lead and a chance to advance to the next round. The Nuggets are coming off a commanding 131-115 victory in Game 5, powered by Jamal Murray’s explosive 43-point performance and a triple-double from Nikola Jokic. Denver’s offense was in full flow, shooting nearly 56% from the field and over 51% from three, while their role players provided crucial support. The Clippers, meanwhile, face elimination and will need a much stronger showing from James Harden, who struggled in Game 5, and continued leadership from Kawhi Leonard, who flirted with a triple-double but couldn’t rally his team in Denver.

The Clippers return home as 6.5-point favorites, a nod to their regular-season success at Intuit Dome and the expectation of a desperate, high-energy effort to stave off elimination. Los Angeles has shown resilience throughout the season, but closing out games has been a persistent issue in this series. The Nuggets, on the other hand, have a recent history of playoff composure and have won six of their last eight games, including three straight covers against the spread. Denver will look to ride the momentum of Murray’s hot hand and Jokic’s all-around brilliance, while the Clippers must find answers on both ends, especially from Harden and their supporting cast, to force a decisive Game 7.

It's time to continue our NBA Playoffs props series with our props for the Nuggets-Clippers Game 6 matchup.

Here are the Nuggets-Clippers NBA props, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ivica Zubac Over 18.5 Points (-104)

Kawhi Leonard Over 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)

Jamal Murray Over 20.5 Points (-118)

Ivica Zubac Over 18.5 Points (-104)

Ivica Zubac has emerged as a crucial offensive weapon for the Clippers in this series, especially as they look to counter Nikola Jokic’s dominance. Zubac’s offensive involvement has steadily increased as the series has progressed, and he’s cleared the 18.5-point mark in three straight games and four out of five in the series. In Game 5, Zubac was highly efficient, going 11-for-15 from the field for 27 points. The Clippers have made a concerted effort to attack Jokic on the defensive end, using Zubac’s size and touch around the rim to wear down Denver’s star center.

This strategy serves a dual purpose, not only does it produce points, but it also forces Jokic to expend energy on defense, potentially limiting his effectiveness on offense. With the Clippers’ season on the line and Zubac’s confidence at a season high, expect LA to continue feeding their big man in the paint. Zubac’s improved offensive game and the Clippers’ reliance on him make the over on 18.5 points a strong value play, especially considering his consistency and the tactical advantage it provides against Denver’s frontcourt.

Kawhi Leonard Over 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)

Kawhi Leonard’s all-around impact has been vital for the Clippers, particularly in high-stakes playoff games. The prop for Leonard to go over 11.5 rebounds and assists is appealing given his recent production. In this series, Leonard is averaging 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, numbers that would narrowly clear this prop. More importantly, he’s picked up at least 11 combined rebounds and assists in each of his last three matchups, including a standout Game 5 where he posted nine rebounds and 11 assists.

Leonard’s minutes have increased as the Clippers fight to extend their season, and his usage rate in do-or-die games typically spikes. He’s averaging over 11 rebound chances and more than nine potential assists per contest in the series, reflecting his central role in both initiating offense and cleaning the glass. With the Clippers desperate for a win and Leonard’s track record of stepping up in elimination scenarios, the over on 11.5 rebounds and assists is a value prop that aligns with both recent trends and playoff urgency.

Jamal Murray Over 20.5 Points (-118)

Jamal Murray has been the offensive engine for Denver, especially when the stakes are highest. After a 43-point explosion in Game 5, Murray’s confidence and aggressiveness are peaking at the right time. The line for Murray to score over 20.5 points is enticing, as he’s been the focal point of Denver’s offense, especially with the Clippers often sending extra attention toward Jokic. Murray’s shot volume and usage rate have surged in this series, and he’s shown the ability to create his own offense against LA’s perimeter defenders.

Given Denver’s short rotation and the heavy minutes logged by their starters, Murray is almost guaranteed ample opportunity to score. He’s also been effective at getting to the line and converting tough shots in clutch moments. With the Nuggets looking to close out the series and the Clippers likely to prioritize slowing Jokic, Murray should see plenty of scoring opportunities. His combination of volume, efficiency, and playoff experience makes the over on 20.5 points a strong value prop for Game 6.