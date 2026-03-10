The Chicago Bears lost Nashon Wright in free agency after the 27-year-old defensive back signed a one-year contract worth up to $5.5 million with the New York Jets. Nearly as soon as Wright signed his new deal, Chicago found his replacement in a former Buffalo Bills defender.

Reports indicate that the Bears are signing Cam Lewis to a two-year contract, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The exact money in the deal is unknown, but at the very least, Chicago found someone to replace Wright.

“Former Bills defensive back Cam Lewis to the Chicago Bears on a two-year deal, per source.”

Lewis, who turns 29 in April, just finished his sixth season in the NFL. He's played a backup role throughout his career in Buffalo. Despite that, Cam Lewis has not missed a single game in the past three seasons. He ended the 2025-26 campaign with 43 combined tackles (33 solo) and two forced fumbles.

He largely played a backup nickelback role for the Bills. If that's the role he maintains in Chicago, then we could see him come off the bench behind Kyler Gordon. It will likely depend on how the summer and training camp play out. Either way, look for this franchise to continue making moves in free agency.

The Bears have had a busy offseason so far. They've had to readjust the offensive line after center Drew Dalman surprisingly retired. Additionally, the front office traded DJ Moore to the Bills in exchange for a second-round pick. It was a move that gives Chicago more draft capital to find young talent for the roster.