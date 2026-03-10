After sitting out the first day of the NFL's legal tampering window, the Philadelphia Eagles have finally made a move, adding former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen to their secondary on a new one-year contract.

Breaking down the news on social media, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz explained the deal, noting that Woolen's contract has the potential to be worth up to $15 million if he hits incentives.

“BREAKING: The Eagles are signing former Seahawks Pro Bowl CB Riq Woolen, per sources. Woolen, only 26, had 12 interceptions and 53 PBUs during his tenure in Seattle. A major addition,” Schultz wrote. “Sources: It’s a 1-year deal worth up to $15M for Riq Woolen to the Eagles.”

A popular name around the 2025 NFL trade deadline, the Eagles opted to improve their pass rush instead with a move to acquire Jaelan Phillips, who left the City of Brotherly Love for a four-year, $120 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. With plenty of short-term salary cap space but a clear desire to keep their long-term optionality open as players like Jalen Carter, Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, and more approach free agency, Woolen arrives in Philadelphia with a clear desire to turn in a fantastic season, as he will not only get paid more via incentives, but could parlay it into a long-term contract, either in Philadelphia or elsewhere.

Will Woolen unlock his A++ athleticism in Philadelphia as a member of Vic Fangio's defense, or will he see his playing time limited like it was in Seattle on the way to a Super Bowl win? Fans will find out soon enough.