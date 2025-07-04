The LA Clippers are entering free agency with two clear targets at point guard. Chris Paul and Malcolm Brogdon lead the list of names most connected to Steve Ballmer’s team. If Paul chooses to sign with the Phoenix Suns instead, the Clippers plan to pivot to Brogdon as their main alternative.

Chris Paul carries a deep connection to the Clippers franchise. He played six memorable seasons in Los Angeles from 2011 to 2017. Those were the Lob City years when Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan turned the Clippers into a perennial playoff team. He averaged nearly 19 points and over 9.8 assists per game during that stretch. His leadership and clutch play helped the Clippers rise from irrelevance to Western Conference contenders.

After his time in LA, Paul played for Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Golden State, and most recently, the San Antonio Spurs. Last season in San Antonio, he started all 82 games and showed he can still contribute as a stabilizing presence. Now, at age 40, he enters another free agency period with multiple teams interested in his services.

The Clippers view Paul as the ideal veteran to help guide Kawhi Leonard and their remaining core. They believe his experience and familiarity with Los Angeles would make the transition seamless. Paul also values being near his family, which keeps LA firmly in the running. However, the Suns remain in the conversation and could lure him back with a chance to finish what he started in Phoenix.

If Paul decides to return to the Suns, the Clippers will quickly turn their attention to Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon brings a different profile than Paul but offers many qualities the Clippers respect. He earned the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2023 and has proven he can start or come off the bench.

Brogdon averaged 14.7 points and 4.3 assists per game over the last three seasons. He shoots efficiently from three-point range and takes pride in defending opposing guards. His steady demeanor and unselfish play have made him a respected figure among teammates and coaches.

The Clippers have monitored Brogdon for years. They nearly traded for him in past offseasons and continue to believe he can elevate their rotation. Brogdon could lead the second unit or start when needed, giving head coach Ty Lue more options.

NBA insiders say Brogdon also draws interest from the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and Denver Nuggets. Each team sees his versatility as a potential missing piece. The Pacers like the idea of bringing him back to Indiana. The Bucks and Nuggets see him as a reliable fit who can help in the postseason.

LA holds the advantage of offering a contending roster and a major market. They can present Brogdon with a role that balances minutes and responsibility. The Clippers also have cap flexibility to offer a mid-level contract, while many other contenders remain limited by salary constraints.

Choosing between Paul and Brogdon represents two different directions. Paul delivers nostalgia, star power, and a reunion that would excite the fan base. Brogdon provides a modern, steady approach that supports the Clippers’ depth and durability. Both options strengthen a team hoping to stay in the championship conversation.

The Clippers have built this offseason strategy around preparation. They retained James Harden, preserved cap space, and protected future assets. They want to compete now but avoid long-term commitments that limit flexibility.

Clippers supporters will follow every development as free agency unfolds. Paul's return would spark memories of Lob City and create a powerful story for the franchise, while Brogdon's joining would signal a focus on balance and efficient team basketball.

Regardless of which player signs first, the Clippers have made one thing clear. They will not stand still while the Western Conference reloads. They plan to add a proven point guard who can help navigate the long season ahead.

This decision will shape the Clippers’ identity. They can embrace a return to their past with Chris Paul or invest in a fresh chapter with Malcolm Brogdon. Either way, they remain determined to stay among the NBA’s elite and give Kawhi and Harden the help they need to chase a title.