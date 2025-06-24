The Indiana Pacers’ magical run to the 2025 NBA Finals ended in heartbreak—both on the scoreboard and in the training room. Tyrese Haliburton, the franchise’s engine, suffered a devastating Achilles tear in Game 7, casting a shadow over the team’s immediate future and raising tough questions about how to keep their championship window open. With Haliburton likely out for the entire 2025-26 season, the Pacers must act decisively to reload, support their remaining core, and ensure they remain a force in the East. Here are three perfect trade proposals to keep Indiana in contention.

Nikola Vucevic: The Need of Veteran Scoring and Rebounding

Trade Proposal:

Pacers receive: Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic Bulls receive: Aaron Nesmith, Isaiah Jackson, 2025 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick

With Haliburton out, the Pacers desperately need a reliable offensive hub and rebounding presence. Nikola Vucevic, a multi-time All-Star, fits the bill perfectly. His ability to stretch the floor as a center (career 34% from three) opens up the paint for slashers like Bennedict Mathurin and Pascal Siakam. Vucevic also provides elite rebounding and can facilitate offense from the high post, helping to fill the playmaking void left by Haliburton.

From Chicago’s perspective, this trade brings in two young, versatile pieces in Nesmith and Jackson, plus valuable draft capital. For Indiana, pairing Vucevic with Pascal Siakam gives them a unique twin-tower look, both can shoot, defend, and play inside-out. This move keeps the Pacers competitive in the East and gives them a proven veteran to stabilize the offense during Haliburton’s recovery.

Malcolm Brogdon: Playmaking and Leadership at the Point

Trade Proposal:

Pacers receive: Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon Wizards receive: T.J. McConnell, Ben Sheppard, 2026 first-round pick (top-10 protected)

Indiana needs a steady hand at point guard who can score, facilitate, and defend. Malcolm Brogdon, a former Pacer and the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year, is an ideal fit. Brogdon’s familiarity with Indiana’s system and his proven ability to lead an offense make him a seamless plug-and-play solution. He’s averaged over 15 points and 5 assists per game throughout his career, and his size and defensive acumen allow him to play alongside Andrew Nembhard or Mathurin in bigger lineups.

Washington, deep in a rebuild, gets a veteran mentor in McConnell and a promising young guard in Sheppard, plus a future first-round pick. For the Pacers, Brogdon’s leadership and two-way play help keep the team afloat in the playoff race and provide a bridge until Haliburton is healthy. His contract is manageable and doesn’t hinder Indiana’s long-term flexibility.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Versatile Scoring on the Wing

Trade Proposal:

Pacers receive: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. 76ers receive: Obi Toppin, 2027 second-round pick

With Haliburton out, Indiana must find new sources of offense and perimeter defense. Kelly Oubre Jr. is coming off a strong season in Philadelphia, where he averaged 15+ points per game and provided energy, athleticism, and defensive versatility. Oubre can play either forward spot, attack the rim, and defend multiple positions, making him a valuable addition to a Pacers team that needs to replace Haliburton’s scoring punch and perimeter presence.

Philadelphia, always looking to tweak its roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, gets a high-upside forward in Obi Toppin and a future pick. For Indiana, Oubre’s ability to create his own shot and defend top wings gives coach Rick Carlisle more lineup flexibility and insurance against further injuries. He fits the Pacers’ up-tempo style and can thrive as a starter or sixth man.

Why These Trades Make Sense Now

The Pacers’ resilience in the Finals proved they have the heart and depth to compete, but the Haliburton injury forces a strategic reset. Vucevic brings interior scoring and experience, Brogdon delivers playmaking and leadership, and Oubre injects athleticism and versatile scoring. None of these moves mortgage the future, and all three players can contribute immediately while Haliburton recovers.

These trades also reposition Indiana’s timeline. By adding veterans who can win now but don’t block the development of young talent, the Pacers can stay relevant in the playoff race and keep fans engaged. When Haliburton returns, he’ll join a deeper, more battle-tested roster ready for another title run.

In the face of adversity, the Pacers have a chance to prove their Finals appearance was no fluke. By making bold, targeted trades, Indiana can transform a devastating setback into the foundation for long-term success—ensuring that when Haliburton is healthy again, the Pacers are not just contenders, but favorites to finish what they started.

By acting decisively and targeting proven contributors, the Pacers can weather Haliburton’s absence, maintain playoff relevance, and set the stage for a triumphant return. These trades not only keep Indiana competitive now, but also ensure the team’s long-term growth and championship aspirations remain firmly within reach.